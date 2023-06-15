Water main break floods Nashville Christian School classrooms

The utility district says repairs will take an estimated three hours.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A water main break has flooded most of Nashville Christian School’s middle school classrooms on Thursday afternoon, according to Director of Operations, Jeff Brothers.

Brothers said that Harpeth Valley Utility District has shut off the water to the school and a nearby neighborhood. He added that there was a summer camp going on but school is on break for the summer.

Harpeth Valley says that water has been shut off from Charlotte Pike to just past NCS near the I-40 underpass.

The utility district says repairs will take an estimated three hours. Roughly 20 homes around that stretch of Sawyer Road will be without water.

