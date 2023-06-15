Vols arrive in Omaha in advance of College World Series
Tennessee set to open play Saturday night against LSU
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Vols (43-20) arrived in Omaha Wednesday night for their sixth appearance in the Men’s College World Series, where they will open up with a marquee SEC matchup against No. 5 national seed LSU on Saturday night at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.
UT is the only SEC program and one of just four in the nation to appear in at least two of the last three College World Series, joining Stanford (2021, 2022, 2023), Texas (2021 & 2022) and Virginia (2021 & 2023).
