Vols arrive in Omaha in advance of College World Series

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Vols (43-20) arrived in Omaha Wednesday night for their sixth appearance in the Men’s College World Series, where they will open up with a marquee SEC matchup against No. 5 national seed LSU on Saturday night at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The @Vol_Baseball team has not only advanced to the #CWS but as of tonight, they are in Omaha! Here's a look at the team arriving at their hotel earlier this evening. Tennessee at the greatest show on dirt for

the second time in the last three years @wvlt pic.twitter.com/HmPFn8J6gr — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) June 15, 2023

UT is the only SEC program and one of just four in the nation to appear in at least two of the last three College World Series, joining Stanford (2021, 2022, 2023), Texas (2021 & 2022) and Virginia (2021 & 2023).

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.