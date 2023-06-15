Vanderbilt football to host Tennessee, Alabama and Texas in 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vanderbilt will host Tennessee, Alabama and league newcomer Texas in 2024, the Southeastern Conference announced Wednesday during its release of the 2024 football opponents.

The SEC announced the league would play eight conference games in 2024 as Texas and Oklahoma join.

In addition to Tennessee, Alabama and Texas, the Commodores will host South Carolina while visiting Kentucky, Missouri, Auburn and LSU.

On top of eight conference games, the league will require each SEC team to play at least one non-conference game from a Power 5 conference or a major independent. Vanderbilt is set to host Virginia Tech to open the 2024 season.

The league said that each of the 14 existing conference schools will play either Oklahoma or Texas during the 2024 season.

The league set the schedules based on traditional opponents and a balanced strength of schedule. Balance of schedule strength was based on each school’s conference winning percentage since the last expansion of the SEC in 2012. The winning percentages for the performance of Oklahoma and Texas in the Big 12 since 2012 were included in determining 16 positions ranked by winning percentage, the league said.

Tennessee and Kentucky are two of the most common opponents in Vanderbilt history. The 2024 game will mark the 119th meeting between the Commodores and Volunteers while Vandy and Kentucky will meet for the 97th time that season.

For the 2024 season, the league had previously announced it would no longer play a division schedule. The top two teams in conference play during the regular season will qualify for the Southeastern Conference championship game.

As members of the SEC East, South Carolina and Vanderbilt have played annually since the Gamecocks joined the league in 1992. Missouri and Vanderbilt have also played each year since the Tigers joined the league in 2012.

Alabama will be traveling to Nashville for the first time since 2017 and just the second time since 2007. The two teams played in Tuscaloosa in 2022.

Vanderbilt will visit LSU for the first time since 2009. The teams met in 2019 and 2020 in Nashville.

Vanderbilt and Auburn will play for the 44th time in 2023 and the Commodores trip to Auburn in 2024 will be the first visit there since 2016.

The Commodores lead the all-time series with Texas (8-3-1), but the teams have not met since 1928.

A look into the future. AI presents our 2024 @sec opponents. #AnchorDown Posted by Vanderbilt Football on Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Vanderbilt opens the 2023 season on Aug. 26 with a home game against Hawaii.

The league will announce the full schedule that includes dates of games later this year.

