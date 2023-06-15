Three injured in ATV crash in Portland

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were injured in an ATV crash on Wednesday evening in Portland.

According to Smokey Barn News, a four-wheel all-terrain vehicle collided with a Honda van on North Harris Road near Evergreen Street around 7:45 p.m., and three people were seriously injured.

SBN reports that medical aid was administered at the scene, and one person had to be air-lifted to a local hospital. Two of the injured are reportedly minors.

Portland Police are investigating the crash. Crews from the Portland Fire Department and Sumner County EMS assisted with the call.

