Three injured in ATV crash in Portland

The crash reportedly involved an all-terrain vehicle and a van on North Harris Road.
An ATV and a van crashed on North Harris Road in Portland on Wednesday evening.
An ATV and a van crashed on North Harris Road in Portland on Wednesday evening.(SBN)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were injured in an ATV crash on Wednesday evening in Portland.

According to Smokey Barn News, a four-wheel all-terrain vehicle collided with a Honda van on North Harris Road near Evergreen Street around 7:45 p.m., and three people were seriously injured.

SBN reports that medical aid was administered at the scene, and one person had to be air-lifted to a local hospital. Two of the injured are reportedly minors.

Portland Police are investigating the crash. Crews from the Portland Fire Department and Sumner County EMS assisted with the call.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A home security camera captured a black bear looking for a snack in their Brentwood driveway...
Black bear caught on camera in Brentwood neighborhood
The FDA says the recall is for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in...
Frozen strawberries, fruit blends recalled over potential hepatitis A contamination
Mia Kanu
TSU student dies in ‘tragic accident,’ family says
Nashville International Airport's plan to expand a runway could impact neighborhoods like those...
Airport runway expansion could displace dozens of South Nashville homeowners
Keith Urban called the fan who was left mesmerized by his CMA Fest performance.
Keith Urban calls fan left mesmerized by his CMA Fest performance

Latest News

Catch Up Quick
Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea yells in the first half of an NCAA college football game...
Vanderbilt football to host Tennessee, Alabama and Texas in 2024
Police are investigating the death of a man who fell outside the Union Station Hotel in...
Man falls to his death outside hotel in downtown Nashville
The Jackson family purchased Remi from Home Style Kennel. Remi was taken to the veterinarian...
More complaints made about Robertson County dog breeder