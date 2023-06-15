WATCH: TBI joins search for 4-year-old girl missing from home

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a missing child.

Saquoia Samuels, 4, was reported missing Thursday morning.

Police issued a city watch at 7:55 a.m. after parents say they woke up to find the front door of their home open and Saquoia missing.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigations also issued an endangered child alert on behalf MPD.

Saquoia Samuels
Saquoia Samuels(Memphis Police Dept.)

Saquoia is 3-feet-tall and 30 pounds. She has a feeding tube on her left side. She was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and black pants with hearts on them. She may be wearing pink house shoes.

She was last seen in the area of the 200 block of Caldwell Avenue.

Police say they are reviewing footage from a neighbor’s doorbell camera that shows her leaving the home and walking by herself around 3 a.m.

There are also drones in the area searching for the girl.

If you know where she may be, call 911, 545-2677, or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

