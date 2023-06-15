Supreme Court rejects challenge to Indian Child Welfare Act

By Josh Rultenberg
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In a 7-2 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a 1970′s law to “protect the best interests of Indian Children.” It is known as the Indian Child Welfare Act, or ICWA.

ICWA was challenged because, when it comes to foster care and adoption of tribal kids, it favors Native American families or tribes in child custody cases.

Chad and Jennifer Brackeen of Texas were one of several white foster couples who had petitioned the court, claiming ICWA is a form of racial discrimination. Native Americans said the law protects their way of life.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote the majority opinion, upholding a lower court ruling that the ICWA does not violate several provisions of the Constitution.

President Biden praised the ruling because “it keeps in place a vital protection for tribal sovereignty and Native children.”

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FDA says the recall is for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in...
Frozen strawberries, fruit blends recalled over potential hepatitis A contamination
A home security camera captured a black bear looking for a snack in their Brentwood driveway...
Black bear caught on camera in Brentwood neighborhood
Police are investigating the death of a man who fell outside the Union Station Hotel in...
Man falls to his death outside hotel in downtown Nashville
Mia Kanu
TSU student dies in ‘tragic accident,’ family says
Keith Urban called the fan who was left mesmerized by his CMA Fest performance.
Keith Urban calls fan left mesmerized by his CMA Fest performance

Latest News

Johnsonville, LLC is recalling approximately over 40,000 pounds of ready-to-eat pork sausage...
Johnsonville pork sausage links recalled, may contain black plastic fibers
Brian Larkin, 12, sustained severe injuries after he fell on his head on June 8, his family said.
12-year-old boy suffers severe injuries after falling on his head, family says
Elderly couple escapes house fire in Franklin
Man shot, killed in South Nashville neighborhood
Three people injured in ATV crash in Portland