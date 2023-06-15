South Korea says North Korea has launched ballistic missile toward sea

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects what it says is the test-launch of Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile at an undisclosed location in North Korea, on April 13, 2023. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified.(朝鮮通信社 | Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile off its east coast on Thursday, hours after South Korean and U.S. troops ended a fifth round of large-scale live-fire drills near the Koreas’ heavily fortified border.

The North Korean launch is its first since it failed in an attempt to put its first spy satellite into orbit in late May.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch occurred Thursday evening but gave no further details.

Japan’s Defense Ministry also said it detected a possible ballistic missile fired by North Korea.

The launch came after North Korea’s military vowed an unspecified response to South Korean-U.S. drills at a front-line South Korean firing range earlier Thursday. The exercises were the fifth and last round of South Korean-U.S. firing drills that began last month. This year’s drills were the biggest of their kind since they began in 1977.

“Our response to (the South Korean-U.S. drills) is inevitable,” an unidentified spokesperson of the North Korean Defense Ministry said in a statement carried by state media. “Our armed forces will fully counter any form of demonstrative moves and provocation of the enemies.”

Thursday’s drills were observed by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and other senior South Korean and U.S. military officials.

Tensions have risen in past months as the pace of both North Korean weapons tests and U.S.-South Korea military exercises has increased in tit-for-tat responses. North Korea has test-fired about 100 missiles since the start of 2022.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A home security camera captured a black bear looking for a snack in their Brentwood driveway...
Black bear caught on camera in Brentwood neighborhood
The FDA says the recall is for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in...
Frozen strawberries, fruit blends recalled over potential hepatitis A contamination
Mia Kanu
TSU student dies in ‘tragic accident,’ family says
Nashville International Airport's plan to expand a runway could impact neighborhoods like those...
Airport runway expansion could displace dozens of South Nashville homeowners
Keith Urban called the fan who was left mesmerized by his CMA Fest performance.
Keith Urban calls fan left mesmerized by his CMA Fest performance

Latest News

New Zealand police have seized $150 million worth of methamphetamine hidden in maple syrup...
$150 million worth of meth found in maple syrup containers in New Zealand
British actress and former Labour Party member Glenda Jackson poses for photographers as they...
Two-time Oscar winner Glenda Jackson, who mixed acting with politics, dies at 87
The Jackson family purchased Remi from Home Style Kennel. Remi was taken to the veterinarian...
More complaints made about Robertson County dog breeder
City and school officials attended a meeting to discuss school safety in the wake of the...
Metro Public Health & Safety Committee holds first school safety and gun violence meeting
MNPS meets to make schools more secure