Report: Tennessee ranks 36th in child well-being

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee ranks 36th in child well-being, according to the 2023 KIDS COUNT Data Book, a 50-state report of recent household data developed by the Annie E. Casey Foundation analyzing how children and families are “faring.”

“The data contained in this report is valuable to us and all Tennesseans. It serves as a critical guide to support Tennessee as we look at areas we are doing well and how we can bolster that work and where we can come together as a state to do better by our children, youth and families,” said Richard Kennedy, executive director of Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth (TCCY), Tennessee’s member of the KIDS COUNT network.

According to the TCCY, some areas where Tennessee has lacked in the past few years are the increase in child and teen death rates, the increase of young people not connected to school or work, and parents not being able to find childcare that matches their needs.

The TCCY said between 2019 and 2021, the state of Tennessee saw an increase in child and teen death rates jumping from 32 per 100,000 to 40 per 100,000 compared to a national rate of 30 per 100,000.

Additionally, since the pandemic, Tennessee has seen an increase in the number of young people between the ages of 16 and 19 who are not connected to school and work, TCCY said. TCCY also reported that 1 in 14 youth are disconnected.

TCCY said that many parents can’t find secure childcare that works with their work schedules and commutes. From 2020 to 2021, 12% of children from birth to age 5 in Tennessee lived with families where someone quit, changed, or refused a job because of problems with childcare.

In addition to not finding childcare that suits their needs, cost also plays a burden, according to TCCY. TCCY reported that Tennessee’s average annual cost of center-based childcare for a toddler is $7,934, making up 8% of the median income for a married couple and 27% of a single mother’s income in the state.

While parents have a hefty price to pay, childcare workers are paid worse than 98% of professions. The median national pay for childcare workers in 2022 was $28,520 or $13.71 an hour.

TCCY came up with the following solutions for how state leaders can help mend the issues in states across the country:

- Federal, state, and local governments should invest more in child care. State and local governments should maximize remaining pandemic recovery act dollars to fund needed child care services and capacity. Child care is a part of the critical infrastructure needed for an engaged workforce and a prosperous Tennessee. Innovative solutions to address the cost and availability of care are desperately needed

- Public and private leaders should work together to improve the infrastructure for home-based child care beginning by lowering the barriers to entry for potential providers by increasing access to start-up and expansion capital.

- To help young parents, Congress should expand the federal Child Care Access Means Parents in School (CCAMPIS) program, which serves student parents.

