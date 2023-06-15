Pregnant woman fatally shot in car at Seattle intersection

Authorities say a 34-year-old woman who was eight months pregnant was fatally shot in a car...
Authorities say a 34-year-old woman who was eight months pregnant was fatally shot in a car stopped at a Seattle intersection. Her baby was delivered at a hospital but died soon after, according to a probable cause statement.(Source: Seattle Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) - A woman who was eight months pregnant died after a man shot multiple times into a car she was in while stopped at an intersection in central Seattle, authorities said.

The 34-year-old woman’s baby was delivered at a hospital but died soon after, The Seattle Times reported Wednesday, citing a probable cause statement.

A 37-year-old man who was in the car with the woman was wounded in the arm and remained hospitalized.

The motivation for the Tuesday morning shooting in the Belltown neighborhood was unclear.

A man approached the car, fired at the driver’s side with a handgun and ran away, the statement said. Video from the neighborhood showed no previous interaction with the victims.

A 30-year-old man who matched witnesses’ description was located by police soon after. Approached by officers, he raised his arms and said, “I did it, I did it,” according to police.

Police said he told investigators he saw a firearm in the vehicle and reacted by firing.

He was taken into custody, and a judge found probable cause to hold him on investigation of homicide, assault and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to a spokesperson for prosecutors. He had not yet been charged as of Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a public safety alert for Tennessee on Tuesday.
Man wanted in Benton County for criminal homicide arrested in Nashville
A home security camera captured a black bear looking for a snack in their Brentwood driveway...
Black bear caught on camera in Brentwood neighborhood
The FDA says the recall is for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in...
Frozen strawberries, fruit blends recalled over potential hepatitis A contamination
A teenager was found shot on Tulip Grove Road in Hermitage.
Teen shot in one of three shootings at Hermitage home, police say
Half-siblings De'Von Johnson (left) and De'Asia Franklin both died within two months of each...
Nashville father loses both children less than two months apart

Latest News

Police searching for man accused of stalking, assaulting 18-year-old woman in Murfreesboro
Man threatens to stab father after getting caught stalking teen daughter
Former WSMV weatherman Pat Sajak is retiring as host of Wheel of Fortune.
Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak started TV career at WSMV
Remembering Pat Sajak's time at WSMV
Remembering Pat Sajak's time at WSMV
Report: Tennessee ranks 36th in child well-being