Police looking for witnesses to Murfreesboro crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Murfreesboro Police Department investigators are looking for witnesses of a two-vehicle crash last week.

The crash happened June 8 on Joe. B. Jackson Parkway. Investigators hope witnesses will come forward and give official statements.

A preliminary investigation by MPD’s Fatal Accident Crash Team shows an 18-year-old male driver of a black Nissan Sentra and the 23-year-old driver of a brown Nissan Altima were driving east on Joe B. Jackson when the cars collided. The impact forced the Sentra into a large utility pole, police said.

The driver of the Sentra is in critical condition, according to police. His passenger, also an 18-year-old male, and the driver of the Altima had minor injuries.

The three men had just finished work at FedEx.

Investigators are asking anyone who saw the crash or who may have information about what occurred to come forward and contact police.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.