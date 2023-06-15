Police looking for witnesses to Murfreesboro crash

The crash happened June 8 on Joe. B. Jackson Parkway.
A photo of a two-vehicle crash in Murfreesboro.
A photo of a two-vehicle crash in Murfreesboro.(MPD)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Murfreesboro Police Department investigators are looking for witnesses of a two-vehicle crash last week.

The crash happened June 8 on Joe. B. Jackson Parkway. Investigators hope witnesses will come forward and give official statements.

A preliminary investigation by MPD’s Fatal Accident Crash Team shows an 18-year-old male driver of a black Nissan Sentra and the 23-year-old driver of a brown Nissan Altima were driving east on Joe B. Jackson when the cars collided. The impact forced the Sentra into a large utility pole, police said.

The driver of the Sentra is in critical condition, according to police. His passenger, also an 18-year-old male, and the driver of the Altima had minor injuries.

The three men had just finished work at FedEx.

Investigators are asking anyone who saw the crash or who may have information about what occurred to come forward and contact police.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A home security camera captured a black bear looking for a snack in their Brentwood driveway...
Black bear caught on camera in Brentwood neighborhood
The FDA says the recall is for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in...
Frozen strawberries, fruit blends recalled over potential hepatitis A contamination
Mia Kanu
TSU student dies in ‘tragic accident,’ family says
Nashville International Airport's plan to expand a runway could impact neighborhoods like those...
Airport runway expansion could displace dozens of South Nashville homeowners
Keith Urban called the fan who was left mesmerized by his CMA Fest performance.
Keith Urban calls fan left mesmerized by his CMA Fest performance

Latest News

Nashville's city council aims to ensure student safety at metro schools in the wake of the...
Board mulls adding shatter-resistant film on Nashville school windows, doors
Garth Brooks at the launch of The Big 615.
Garth Brooks launches worldwide streaming radio station
Police are investigating the death of a man who fell outside the Union Station Hotel in...
Man falls to his death outside hotel in downtown Nashville
Saquoia Samuels
4-year-old girl missing from home; front door found open