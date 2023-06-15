Police interview driver involved in fatal hit-and-run motorcycle crash in Madison, no charges filed

The investigation into this fatal crash remains open and ongoing.
WSMV4's Brendan Tierney reports.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police reports they’ve interviewed the driver involved in the fatal hit-and-run motorcycle crash on Gallatin Pike that killed a 17-year-old boy on June 8.

Police say they contacted and interviewed a 32-year-old woman who was the driver of the SUV based on information that was left on the scene. The investigation into this fatal crash remains open and ongoing.

No charges have been filed at this time, according to MNPD.

Previous Coverage:
Teen killed in Madison hit-and-run motorcycle crash, police say

The motorcyclist, 17-year-old Jaxon Leasure, was traveling south on Gallatin Pike on his Kawasaki Ninja in the center turn lane when a dark-colored GMC SUV was pulling out of 105 Gallatin Pike N. making a left turn, according to police.

The two vehicles crashed and Leasure was thrown from the motorcycle, and he hit a sign, police said. Leasure was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died, according to MNPD.

It’s believed the dark-colored SUV initially stopped but left the scene prior to officers arriving, police said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FDA says the recall is for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in...
Frozen strawberries, fruit blends recalled over potential hepatitis A contamination
A home security camera captured a black bear looking for a snack in their Brentwood driveway...
Black bear caught on camera in Brentwood neighborhood
Mia Kanu
TSU student dies in ‘tragic accident,’ family says
Keith Urban called the fan who was left mesmerized by his CMA Fest performance.
Keith Urban calls fan left mesmerized by his CMA Fest performance
Police are investigating the death of a man who fell outside the Union Station Hotel in...
Man falls to his death outside hotel in downtown Nashville

Latest News

WSMV forecast
Thursday afternoon First Alert forecast
File photo - McDonald's
Man allegedly falls asleep in McDonald’s drive-thru line with gun, drugs
Rep. Justin Jones (center) qualified for the District 52 House race in the upcoming special...
Special primary election underway for Rep. Jones District 52 House seat
FILE
No. 1 suspect on Nashville Most Wanted list in custody