Police interview driver involved in fatal hit-and-run motorcycle crash in Madison, no charges filed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police reports they’ve interviewed the driver involved in the fatal hit-and-run motorcycle crash on Gallatin Pike that killed a 17-year-old boy on June 8.

Police say they contacted and interviewed a 32-year-old woman who was the driver of the SUV based on information that was left on the scene. The investigation into this fatal crash remains open and ongoing.

No charges have been filed at this time, according to MNPD.

The motorcyclist, 17-year-old Jaxon Leasure, was traveling south on Gallatin Pike on his Kawasaki Ninja in the center turn lane when a dark-colored GMC SUV was pulling out of 105 Gallatin Pike N. making a left turn, according to police.

The two vehicles crashed and Leasure was thrown from the motorcycle, and he hit a sign, police said. Leasure was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died, according to MNPD.

It’s believed the dark-colored SUV initially stopped but left the scene prior to officers arriving, police said.

