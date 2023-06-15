Parents react to Metro Public Schools adding shatterproof glass to doors, windows of schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) is considering adding bulletproof films to doors and windows. One thing officials are taking into consideration is where the money will come from to get it done, and how long would it take to install.

The Covenant School shooter got into the building by shooting through a window. The day still haunts local parents.

“Letting my kid go and not being there to protect them...” parent Anna Lance said.

Lance’s daughter will be heading to school in a few years.

“I am nervous,” Lance said. “We actually contemplated just doing homeschool with everything going on.”

By the time she does, Lance hopes schools will be more secure.

“I would like to know that safety is important to them, and they do all they can to protect the kids while the parents are not there to do it themselves,” Lance said.

That is also the goal of MNPS. At a board meeting Wednesday night, Director of Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle said MNPS and Metro Police are working together to install bulletproof glass in school buildings.

“While there are a few practical levels of security that can completely stop someone to gain access to buildings, we can make it more difficult and buy time for our staff to implement safety protocols while the police respond,”

Thursday, a district spokesperson told WSMV 4 that while the district wants to do it as soon as possible, they have to find the money first. MNPS said the $5 million the project would cost would have to come from the city, or through state or federal grants. Until the funding is secured, the district has no estimated date for installation.

“The way they spend the money, it all matters, but having kids be safe should be number one,” Lance said.

We also asked the district if the film would be applied to all windows and doors at all schools. The district said they would not go into specifics.

