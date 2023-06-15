No. 1 suspect on Nashville Most Wanted list in custody

The man is facing multiple counts of first-degree murder, according to police.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The No. 1 suspect on Nashville’s “Most Wanted” list has been taken into custody out of the county.

Jordan Davis, 25, is facing two first-degree murder and weapons charges out of Davidson County after being indicted by a grand jury.

Davis was caught just a day after the Metro Nashville Police Department Criminal Warrants Division posted his information on its Facebook page. Davis was put at the top of the list of 10 fugitives police are looking for.

No additional details about why Davis is facing these charges have been released.

