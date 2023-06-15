New iPhone feature likely causing multiple accidental 911 calls at Bonnaroo, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Manchester Police have responded to multiple accidental 911 calls at Bonnaroo due to what they believe is a new Apple iPhone feature.

Police say officers have responded to multiple accidental 911 calls at Bonnaroo likely due to a new feature on Apple iPhones called “Crash Detection Mode.”

MPD asks those attending to be mindful and consider deactivating this feature until Bonnaroo is over.

MPD has responded to multiple accidental 911 calls at Bonnaroo. It’s likely that these calls are a result of “Crash Detection Mode”, a new feature on Apple iPhones. Please be mindful and consider deactivating this feature on your phone until Bonnaroo concludes. pic.twitter.com/pHJMsQtPgs — Manchester Police (TN) (@ManchesterTNPD) June 15, 2023

“When your iPhone detects a severe car crash, it will display an alert and will automatically initiate an emergency phone call after 20 seconds unless you cancel. If you are unresponsive, your iPhone will play an audio message for emergency services, which informs them that you’ve been in a severe crash and gives them your latitudinal and longitudinal coordinates with an approximate search radius,” Apple’s iPhone User Guide explains about the new feature.

Click here to read more about crash detection on iPhone 14 models.

