New iPhone feature likely causing multiple accidental 911 calls at Bonnaroo, police say

By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Manchester Police have responded to multiple accidental 911 calls at Bonnaroo due to what they believe is a new Apple iPhone feature.

Police say officers have responded to multiple accidental 911 calls at Bonnaroo likely due to a new feature on Apple iPhones called “Crash Detection Mode.”

“When your iPhone detects a severe car crash, it will display an alert and will automatically initiate an emergency phone call after 20 seconds unless you cancel. If you are unresponsive, your iPhone will play an audio message for emergency services, which informs them that you’ve been in a severe crash and gives them your latitudinal and longitudinal coordinates with an approximate search radius,” Apple’s iPhone User Guide explains about the new feature.

Click here to read more about crash detection on iPhone 14 models.

