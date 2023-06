NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - If you’ve ever wanted to fly directly from Nashville to your vacation in Cancun, now you can.

Nashville International Airport reports starting Dec. 9 American Airlines will launch nonstop service from BNA to Cancun, Mexico.

“Winter beach vacation, anyone!?”

📣New international air service alert! Starting December 9, @AmericanAir will launch nonstop service from BNA to Cancun, Mexico (@cancuniairport). Winter beach vacation, anyone!? #FlyNashville pic.twitter.com/ESsMiqK5pU — Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) June 15, 2023

