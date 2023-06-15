Metro Public Health & Safety Committee holds first school safety and gun violence meeting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - City and state leaders are working together to figure out how to create safer schools and communities through a series of meetings over the next two weeks.

Metro’s Public Health & Safety Committee, chaired by Councilmember Jeff Syracuse, will lead a series of meetings to discuss school safety and gun violence reduction over the next two weeks.

At the beginning of the meeting, Councilman Syracuse discussed the recent school shooting at The Covenant School and how it’s impact has renewed conversations around school security, gun violence reduction, and common sense gun laws.

“School safety just can’t be a priority of the police department, it can’t be just a priority of the school system and a priority of the community,” said Lt. Jason Picanzo, a Metro Police officer and Metro Schools School Resource Officer.

Metro school leaders presented part of their safety plan. In this upcoming school year, they want student resource officers in all of the middle and high schools. Currently they are working to fill 26 vacancies by September.

“They’re (SRO’s) responsibility is to provide visibility to provide presence. There’s a benefit to having SRO’s when it comes to planning and understanding the layout and planning of the school building,” said Dr. Adrienne Battle, Director of Schools for Metro Nashville Public Schools.

Picanzo along with MNPS school leaders talked about the school safety enhancements like radio communication, card key access for police and training for approximately 8,000 MNPS employees at the beginning of the school year.

Metro school leaders said they also rely on Metro Council’s support to ensure approval of funding when it comes to security enhancements like implementing shatter resistant protective glass in school buildings.

“We are currently estimating $5 million to install this at all of our schools that requires both material and labor,” said schools representative during the meeting.

At the state level, Reps. Bob Freeman and Caleb Hemmer, both Democrats from Nashville, discussed the critical need for a special session to address stricter gun laws during the meeting. They’re advocating for common sense gun laws which they say play a direct part in school safety.

“This is a great conversation for us to talk about hardening our schools, but we need to talk about gun safety, and we need to start talking about if we’re going to believe that the solution to this is a good guy with a gun. We need to ensure that the good guys have guns and the bad people don’t,” said Freeman.

“We are prioritizing bills that address gun violence such as emergency protection orders, securing firearms in vehicles, and working towards solving the mental health crisis that’s also in our state,” said Hemmer.

The Governor has to issue a proclamation to move forward with the special session, which is proposed to begin Aug. 21.

The next meeting of the Metro Public Health and Safety will be held on June 21 at 6 p.m. at Hillsboro High School. The final meeting will be June 28 at Metro Courthouse.

