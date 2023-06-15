Man wanted for assaulting Macon Co. officers arrested in Antioch after pursuit with Mt. Juliet Police

Officers pursued the suspect from I-40 west to Pebble Creek Circle in Antioch where he eventually surrendered.
Mt. Juliet police arrest wanted suspect in Antioch after pursuit
Mt. Juliet police arrest wanted suspect in Antioch after pursuit(Mt. Juliet Police)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man wanted out of Macon County for allegedly assaulting officers was arrested in Antioch after a police pursuit that began on I-40 West Thursday afternoon, according to Mt. Juliet Police.

Police say officers on I-40 West intercepted a wanted suspect in a car that was the person on a Be On the Look Out (BOLO) after assaulting officers in Macon Co.

The man failed to stop and officers chased him to Pebble Creek Circle in Antioch where he eventually surrendered.

