Man wanted for assaulting Macon Co. officers arrested in Antioch after pursuit with Mt. Juliet Police
Officers pursued the suspect from I-40 west to Pebble Creek Circle in Antioch where he eventually surrendered.
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man wanted out of Macon County for allegedly assaulting officers was arrested in Antioch after a police pursuit that began on I-40 West Thursday afternoon, according to Mt. Juliet Police.
Police say officers on I-40 West intercepted a wanted suspect in a car that was the person on a Be On the Look Out (BOLO) after assaulting officers in Macon Co.
The man failed to stop and officers chased him to Pebble Creek Circle in Antioch where he eventually surrendered.
