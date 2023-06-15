Man wanted for assaulting Macon Co. officers arrested in Antioch after pursuit with Mt. Juliet Police

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man wanted out of Macon County for allegedly assaulting officers was arrested in Antioch after a police pursuit that began on I-40 West Thursday afternoon, according to Mt. Juliet Police.

Police say officers on I-40 West intercepted a wanted suspect in a car that was the person on a Be On the Look Out (BOLO) after assaulting officers in Macon Co.

The man failed to stop and officers chased him to Pebble Creek Circle in Antioch where he eventually surrendered.

Moments ago, officers on I-40 West intercepted a wanted person in a car that was the suspect on a Be On the Lookout after assaulting officers in Macon County. The adult male suspect failed to stop, and officers pursued him to Pebble Creek Cir in Antioch, where he surrendered. pic.twitter.com/whUAz9qfJL — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) June 15, 2023

