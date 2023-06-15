Man threatens to stab father after getting caught stalking teen daughter

The 18-year-old told police the man may have been parked outside a home watching her a month earlier.
By Sharon Danquah
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFEESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are searching for a man a teenager said has been stalking her for weeks.

The 18-year-old woman said she was at Walmart with family members when she saw the man apparently following her around.

“It is absolutely terrifying,” Mersades Whittaker said.

Something Mersades Whittaker said she could hardly believe when her best friend called her crying.

“She was just in the grocery store,” Whittaker said.

Previous coverage
Dad threatened with knife after confronting daughter’s alleged stalker, police say

The teen was shopping with her uncle at the Walmart on Joe B. Jackson Parkway on May 29 when she got chills. While she was in the store, she noticed the man watching her while shopping. The man allegedly followed her to the self-checkout registers. As she left the store, the man was a the grocery entrance near the cart corral still watching, according to a police news release.

The woman called her father who was waiting in the car to let him know what was going on. The woman and her father went back inside the store and the man was still there.

“When he approached him saying hey that’s my daughter, the guy said yeah, I want your daughter, and her dad said he couldn’t react because the knife was right there,” Whittaker said.

After threatening to stab her father, police said the man ran out of the store and sped off in a dark colored sedan, possibly a Tesla Model 3 or hatchback.

Police searching for man accused of stalking 18-year-old, threatening to stab her dad in Murfreesboro

Surveillance video shows the car parked outside of the teenager’s house about a month ago.

“Knowing that this person could have been following her for two months, we don’t know that’s very scary. Being a female and being alone and at a Walmart so close to her house,” Whittaker said.

And this man is still out there.

“My friend is scared to go places and that really strikes a nerve with me because I don’t think anybody should be afraid to move around freely, she didn’t do anything wrong,” Amelia Lawrence said.

While she hides, her friends say they’re praying for one thing.

“If they could just find the guy, just find him,” Whittaker said. “It is absolutely terrifying.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a public safety alert for Tennessee on Tuesday.
Man wanted in Benton County for criminal homicide arrested in Nashville
A home security camera captured a black bear looking for a snack in their Brentwood driveway...
Black bear caught on camera in Brentwood neighborhood
The FDA says the recall is for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in...
Frozen strawberries, fruit blends recalled over potential hepatitis A contamination
A teenager was found shot on Tulip Grove Road in Hermitage.
Teen shot in one of three shootings at Hermitage home, police say
Half-siblings De'Von Johnson (left) and De'Asia Franklin both died within two months of each...
Nashville father loses both children less than two months apart

Latest News

Former WSMV weatherman Pat Sajak is retiring as host of Wheel of Fortune.
Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak started TV career at WSMV
Remembering Pat Sajak's time at WSMV
Remembering Pat Sajak's time at WSMV
Report: Tennessee ranks 36th in child well-being
City meeting on gun violence and school safety
City meeting on gun violence and school safety