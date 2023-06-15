Man threatens to stab father after getting caught stalking teen daughter

MURFEESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are searching for a man a teenager said has been stalking her for weeks.

The 18-year-old woman said she was at Walmart with family members when she saw the man apparently following her around.

“It is absolutely terrifying,” Mersades Whittaker said.

Something Mersades Whittaker said she could hardly believe when her best friend called her crying.

“She was just in the grocery store,” Whittaker said.

The teen was shopping with her uncle at the Walmart on Joe B. Jackson Parkway on May 29 when she got chills. While she was in the store, she noticed the man watching her while shopping. The man allegedly followed her to the self-checkout registers. As she left the store, the man was a the grocery entrance near the cart corral still watching, according to a police news release.

The woman called her father who was waiting in the car to let him know what was going on. The woman and her father went back inside the store and the man was still there.

“When he approached him saying hey that’s my daughter, the guy said yeah, I want your daughter, and her dad said he couldn’t react because the knife was right there,” Whittaker said.

After threatening to stab her father, police said the man ran out of the store and sped off in a dark colored sedan, possibly a Tesla Model 3 or hatchback.

Police searching for man accused of stalking 18-year-old, threatening to stab her dad in Murfreesboro

Surveillance video shows the car parked outside of the teenager’s house about a month ago.

“Knowing that this person could have been following her for two months, we don’t know that’s very scary. Being a female and being alone and at a Walmart so close to her house,” Whittaker said.

And this man is still out there.

“My friend is scared to go places and that really strikes a nerve with me because I don’t think anybody should be afraid to move around freely, she didn’t do anything wrong,” Amelia Lawrence said.

While she hides, her friends say they’re praying for one thing.

“If they could just find the guy, just find him,” Whittaker said. “It is absolutely terrifying.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.