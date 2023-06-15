Man falls to his death outside hotel in downtown Nashville
Surveillance footage from the Union Station Hotel shows the man climbing over the railing, police say.
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a man’s death in downtown Nashville on Thursday morning.
According to MNPD, a man fell to his death outside the Union Station Hotel around 3 a.m. on Tuesday.
The investigation is focusing on what led to the man’s fall and detectives are analyzing surveillance footage from the hotel to determine what happened.
It is unknown if the man was a guest at the hotel.
