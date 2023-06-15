Man falls to his death outside hotel in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a man’s death in downtown Nashville on Thursday morning.

According to MNPD, a man fell to his death outside the Union Station Hotel around 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

The investigation is focusing on what led to the man’s fall and detectives are analyzing surveillance footage from the hotel to determine what happened.

It is unknown if the man was a guest at the hotel.

