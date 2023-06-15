Man allegedly falls asleep in McDonald’s drive-thru line with gun, drugs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department arrested a man early Wednesday morning after he was found passed out in his car in the middle of a McDonald’s drive-thru.

According to an arrest report, MNPD officers were driving along Brick Church Pike when they overheard several car horns. They followed the noise to the McDonald’s off the Trinity Lane exit from I-24 and found a white Dodge Charger parked in the middle of the drive-thru, blocking several cars waiting in line.

Officers approached the Charger, which was running, and found 37-year-old Isiah Buckley passed out in the driver’s seat with a gun on his lap and music blaring, the report states. They removed the firearm, turned the car off, and lowered the music before waking Buckley, who immediately reached for his waistband and began searching in the car’s center console, police said.

Buckley complied and exited the car. He told officers he had “had a long day,” and was “very tired.” He consented to field sobriety tests after the officers were convinced he was under the influence, according to the report.

The officers placed Buckley under arrest and ordered the car to be impounded.

A search of the vehicle produced a black bag in the center console containing over 40 grams of fentanyl, over 6 grams of cocaine, and more than 116 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

Buckley is charged with three counts of drug possession with the intent to sell, possessing a weapon while under the influence and as a convicted felon, and driving under the influence.

