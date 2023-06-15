Man accused of fracturing boy’s orbital bone, nose during assault at Nashville bus terminal

Keith Thompson, 19, allegedly began punching the victim in the face repeatedly until he fell to the ground partly unconscious, according to the affidavit.
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Danville Police are investigating a shooting(MGN)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested this week after police said he beat up a boy in March, breaking several bones in his face.

According to an affidavit, a juvenile boy was at the Metropolitan Transit Authority bus terminal on Charlotte Pike when he was approached by three suspects. The victim said words were exchanged regarding him and another juvenile boy no longer associating with each other.

Police say the victim walked away while the suspects followed him. All three of them began circling the boy; that’s when the juvenile boy came from behind and punched the victim in the right side of the face, police said. After punching him, the boy ran away from the scene.

That’s when 19-year-old Keith Thompson allegedly began punching the victim in the face repeatedly until he fell to the ground partly unconscious, according to the affidavit. Once the victim was on the ground, Thompson walked up to him and stomped on his head, police said.

The affidavit states the incident was captured on MTA security cameras and MNPD is in possession of the video. WSMV4 reached out for access to the footage but was told it’s unavailable at this time due to the case remaining open.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital by his mother. He suffered a fractured orbital bone, fractured nose and bleed behind one of his eyes, the affidavit states.

A school resource officer and administration at a local high school were able to positively identify Thompson. The victim identified the juvenile boy who also attacked him.

Thompson was arrested on June 14 and charged with aggravated assault that led to serious bodily injury.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FDA says the recall is for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in...
Frozen strawberries, fruit blends recalled over potential hepatitis A contamination
A home security camera captured a black bear looking for a snack in their Brentwood driveway...
Black bear caught on camera in Brentwood neighborhood
Mia Kanu
TSU student dies in ‘tragic accident,’ family says
Keith Urban called the fan who was left mesmerized by his CMA Fest performance.
Keith Urban calls fan left mesmerized by his CMA Fest performance
Police are investigating the death of a man who fell outside the Union Station Hotel in...
Man falls to his death outside hotel in downtown Nashville

Latest News

New iPhone feature causing multiple accidental 911 calls at Bonnaroo, police say
New iPhone feature likely causing multiple accidental 911 calls at Bonnaroo, police say
Teen killed in Madison hit-and-run motorcycle crash, police say
Police interview driver involved in fatal hit-and-run motorcycle crash in Madison, no charges filed
WSMV forecast
Thursday afternoon First Alert forecast
File photo - McDonald's
Man allegedly falls asleep in McDonald’s drive-thru line with gun, drugs