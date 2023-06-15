Man accused of fracturing boy’s orbital bone, nose during assault at Nashville bus terminal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested this week after police said he beat up a boy in March, breaking several bones in his face.

According to an affidavit, a juvenile boy was at the Metropolitan Transit Authority bus terminal on Charlotte Pike when he was approached by three suspects. The victim said words were exchanged regarding him and another juvenile boy no longer associating with each other.

Police say the victim walked away while the suspects followed him. All three of them began circling the boy; that’s when the juvenile boy came from behind and punched the victim in the right side of the face, police said. After punching him, the boy ran away from the scene.

That’s when 19-year-old Keith Thompson allegedly began punching the victim in the face repeatedly until he fell to the ground partly unconscious, according to the affidavit. Once the victim was on the ground, Thompson walked up to him and stomped on his head, police said.

The affidavit states the incident was captured on MTA security cameras and MNPD is in possession of the video. WSMV4 reached out for access to the footage but was told it’s unavailable at this time due to the case remaining open.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital by his mother. He suffered a fractured orbital bone, fractured nose and bleed behind one of his eyes, the affidavit states.

A school resource officer and administration at a local high school were able to positively identify Thompson. The victim identified the juvenile boy who also attacked him.

Thompson was arrested on June 14 and charged with aggravated assault that led to serious bodily injury.

