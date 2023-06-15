Garth Brooks launches worldwide streaming radio station

The station will offer listeners an “authentic take on country music.”
Garth Brooks at the launch of The Big 615.
Garth Brooks at the launch of The Big 615.(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – TuneIn, a free radio streaming platform, announced Thursday the launch of The Big 615 Radio Station from Garth Brooks’ SEVENS Radio Network.

The station will offer listeners an “authentic take on country music” that offers the biggest sounds and artists, according to a media release. SEVENS Radio is set to launch multiple stations on TuneIn this year, dedicated to country music and more, all curated and conceived by Garth Brooks, the release said.

“I believe that country music listeners want to hear the latest from George Strait followed by the latest from Luke Combs,” Brooks said. “The latest from Ashley McBryde followed by the latest from The Chicks.”

Fans around the world can stream The BIG 615 for free only on TuneIn beginning Thursday.

Storme Warren will be the official voice of The BIG 615. Warren will be joined by guest hosts on occasion, including Brooks and other industry stars, the release said.

“The BIG 615 station is purely for the love of country music,” Brooks said. “We lean a bit more traditional at the BIG 615. We are proud of how the station sounds and want the entire world to hear what we think is the greatest format of all ... Country Music.”

To start streaming The BIG 615 today, visit the TuneIn website or download the TuneIn App in the Apple App Store or Google Play for free.

