First Alert Forecast: The heat returns with some isolated thunderstorms

First Alert Weather Day for strong to severe storms on Sunday
By Lisa Spencer
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Some strong thunderstorms into the evening. Otherwise, we’ll be turning up the heat the next couple of days with possible isolated thunderstorms.

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for possible strong to severe thunderstorms Sunday.

THROUGH MORNING:

This evening a few strong storms continue with gusty winds and small hail possible.

The rain will diminish overnight. Some patchy fog is possible mainly in southern Middle Tennessee. The low will be in the mid 60s.

START TO THE WEEKEND:

The heat builds in on Friday with highs back in the lower 90s for the day. Once again, most of the day looks dry, but a stay shower still cannot be completely ruled out.

Temperatures on Saturday will push back near 90 again for the afternoon and right now most if not all of the day is looking dry, we just don’t want to completely leave out a stray afternoon rain shower.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY SUNDAY:

We will also be near 90 on Sunday, but a few more showers and storms will develop later in the afternoon and into the evening. As of now, there is a low-end severe weather risk south and west of the I-24 corridor that we’ll have more details on in the coming days.

Possible severe thunderstorms Sunday
Possible severe thunderstorms Sunday(WSMV)

NEXT WEEK:

More off-and-on showers and storms will continue Monday and into Thursday with temperatures in the mid-80s. Rain totals will amount to about 1-2″ across most of the Mid State from Sunday through Thursday, but some localized spots could end up with over 2 inches.

