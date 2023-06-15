First Alert Forecast: Heat returns in time for weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - We’ll be turning up the heat the next couple of days across the Mid State with highs this afternoon in the upper 80s and one or two spots may make a run at 90 once again.

Most of the day will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, but I still cannot completely rule out a sneaky pop-up shower in the afternoon.

The heat builds in on Friday with highs back in the lower 90s for the day. Once again, most of the day looks dry, but a stay shower still cannot be completely ruled out.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

THIS WEEKEND

Temperatures on Saturday will push back near 90 again for the afternoon and right now most if not all of the day is looking dry, I just don’t want to completely leave out a stray afternoon rain shower.

We will also be near 90 on Sunday, but a few more showers and storms will develop later in the afternoon and into the evening. As of now, there is a low-end severe weather risk south and west of the I-24 corridor that we’ll have more details on in the coming days.

NEXT WEEK

More off-and-on showers and storms will continue Monday and into Tuesday with temperatures in the mid-80s on both days. Rain totals will amount to about 1-2″ across most of the Mid State from Sunday through Tuesday, but some localized spots could end up with over 2 inches.

A shower or two will hang around into Wednesday with highs in the mid-80s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.