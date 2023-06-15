Building partially collapses during Franklin storms

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – Emergency crews responded to a partial building collapse in Franklin on Thursday afternoon.

The Franklin Fire Department said half of the building, located at 145 Southeast Parkway, collapsed during storms. The fire department said the ceiling was also caving in.

Franklin Police Department said there are no reported injuries at the scene, despite the building being occupied at the time it collapsed.

City officials are working with property management to evaluate the building’s structural integrity and determine next steps, the fire department said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.