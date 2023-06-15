Building partially collapses during Franklin storms

No one was injured, despite
Commercial Building damaged in storm Thursday afternoon
Commercial Building damaged in storm Thursday afternoon(Franklin Fire Department)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – Emergency crews responded to a partial building collapse in Franklin on Thursday afternoon.

The Franklin Fire Department said half of the building, located at 145 Southeast Parkway, collapsed during storms. The fire department said the ceiling was also caving in.

Franklin Police Department said there are no reported injuries at the scene, despite the building being occupied at the time it collapsed.

City officials are working with property management to evaluate the building’s structural integrity and determine next steps, the fire department said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FDA says the recall is for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in...
Frozen strawberries, fruit blends recalled over potential hepatitis A contamination
A home security camera captured a black bear looking for a snack in their Brentwood driveway...
Black bear caught on camera in Brentwood neighborhood
Mia Kanu
TSU student dies in ‘tragic accident,’ family says
Keith Urban called the fan who was left mesmerized by his CMA Fest performance.
Keith Urban calls fan left mesmerized by his CMA Fest performance
Police are investigating the death of a man who fell outside the Union Station Hotel in...
Man falls to his death outside hotel in downtown Nashville

Latest News

New iPhone feature causing multiple accidental 911 calls at Bonnaroo, police say
New iPhone feature likely causing multiple accidental 911 calls at Bonnaroo, police say
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Man accused of fracturing boy’s orbital bone, nose during assault at Nashville bus terminal
Teen killed in Madison hit-and-run motorcycle crash, police say
Police interview driver involved in fatal hit-and-run motorcycle crash in Madison, no charges filed
WSMV forecast
Thursday afternoon First Alert forecast