Deadly discovery: Man found shot to death inside car in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death inside a car parked in south Nashville.

Police said a neighbor returned to his home on Tusculum Court and noticed an unfamiliar car parked nearby.

When that neighbor got closer, he discovered a man slumped over the steering wheel and called 911, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The victim had been shot several times and died on the scene, police said.

According to authorities, the shooting happened in the area where the victim was found.

