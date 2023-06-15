Deadly discovery: Man found shot to death inside car in Nashville

A neighbor discovered a man slumped over the steering wheel and called 911, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
A neighbor discovered a man slumped over the steering wheel and called 911, according to the...
A neighbor discovered a man slumped over the steering wheel and called 911, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.(WSMV)
By Amanda Hara
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 3:59 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death inside a car parked in south Nashville.

Police said a neighbor returned to his home on Tusculum Court and noticed an unfamiliar car parked nearby.

When that neighbor got closer, he discovered a man slumped over the steering wheel and called 911, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The victim had been shot several times and died on the scene, police said.

According to authorities, the shooting happened in the area where the victim was found.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A home security camera captured a black bear looking for a snack in their Brentwood driveway...
Black bear caught on camera in Brentwood neighborhood
The FDA says the recall is for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in...
Frozen strawberries, fruit blends recalled over potential hepatitis A contamination
Mia Kanu
TSU student dies in ‘tragic accident,’ family says
Nashville International Airport's plan to expand a runway could impact neighborhoods like those...
Airport runway expansion could displace dozens of South Nashville homeowners
Keith Urban called the fan who was left mesmerized by his CMA Fest performance.
Keith Urban calls fan left mesmerized by his CMA Fest performance

Latest News

City and school officials attended a meeting to discuss school safety in the wake of the...
Metro Public Health & Safety Committee holds first school safety and gun violence meeting
Police searching for man accused of stalking, assaulting 18-year-old woman in Murfreesboro
Man threatens to stab father after getting caught stalking teen daughter
Former WSMV weatherman Pat Sajak is retiring as host of Wheel of Fortune.
Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak started TV career at WSMV
Remembering Pat Sajak's time at WSMV
Remembering Pat Sajak's time at WSMV