CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man, daughter rescue woman who fell off waterfall trail in Oregon

A man is sharing his story after he helped save a woman who was dangling off a trail at Multnomah Falls.
By Rielle Creighton
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A man is sharing his story after he helped save a woman who was dangling off a trail at Multnomah Falls in Oregon.

Taylor Root was on the hiking trail that goes around the waterfall Wednesday, shooting a video for his YouTube channel. He says he passed two women but didn’t think much of it until a few seconds later when he heard a call for help.

When he went to check, he found a woman dangling off the side of the trail and her daughter struggling to hang on to her.

“Right away I jumped over her and I saw the other lady laying on her back, head was downhill as if you just sat on the trail and leaned yourself back. Feet were up in the air,” Root explained.

With only one arm, the daughter wasn’t able to pull her mom to safety. With Root’s help, they finally got a firm grip.

“We just kind of together, worked together and figured it out as quickly as possible, and I was able to hoist her up, grabbed her arm, and lifted her up on top of me,” Root said.

Root says he got to her just in time because the woman was starting to lose hope.

“It was sad because I distinctly remember her so vividly saying, ‘Just let me go,’ and I remember thinking, ‘Wow, she’s ready to die here,’” Root said.

Once she was safely back on the trail, her daughter gave her a grateful hug. Root says everyone’s heart was beating pretty fast but seemed to be OK.

Root says it was a happy ending and a good reminder to be careful on slippery trails.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FDA says the recall is for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in...
Frozen strawberries, fruit blends recalled over potential hepatitis A contamination
A home security camera captured a black bear looking for a snack in their Brentwood driveway...
Black bear caught on camera in Brentwood neighborhood
Police are investigating the death of a man who fell outside the Union Station Hotel in...
Man falls to his death outside hotel in downtown Nashville
Mia Kanu
TSU student dies in ‘tragic accident,’ family says
Keith Urban called the fan who was left mesmerized by his CMA Fest performance.
Keith Urban calls fan left mesmerized by his CMA Fest performance

Latest News

Johnsonville, LLC is recalling approximately over 40,000 pounds of ready-to-eat pork sausage...
Johnsonville pork sausage links recalled, may contain black plastic fibers
Brian Larkin, 12, sustained severe injuries after he fell on his head on June 8, his family said.
12-year-old boy suffers severe injuries after falling on his head, family says
Elderly couple escapes house fire in Franklin
Man shot, killed in South Nashville neighborhood
Three people injured in ATV crash in Portland