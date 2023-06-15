Bowling Green man killed Wednesday in head-on crash in Russellville

By Brennan Crain
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) – A Bowling Green man was killed Wednesday after his vehicle crashed with a semi-truck in Logan County.

Kentucky State Police said the crash happened just before noon on East 9th Street near Dockins Street. The Russellville Police Department responded first and later requested KSP to investigate the crash.

Anthony Blomquist, 34, of Bowling Green was driving a 2005 Toyota Highlander in the eastbound lane of East 9th Street.

Police said for an unknown reason his vehicle crossed into the westbound lane and hit a semi.

Khurshedjon Mustofoev, 55, of Brooklyn, NY, was driving the truck.

Blomquist was transported to Logan Memorial Hospital. He was pronounced dead there.

Trooper Mike Wathen is leading the investigation.

