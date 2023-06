MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival issued a weather evacuation and asked people to return to their campsites until the weather passes.

Bonnaroo said that lightning and heavy rain will be in the area.

Bonnaroovians! There is weather coming towards the site that contains lightning & heavy rain in the next 40 minutes.



Centeroo and the tolls are now closed, please return to your campsites until the weather has passed. pic.twitter.com/ZE6q7t4aWz — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) June 15, 2023

Additionally, Bonnaroo officials said that tolls toward the festival are closed until the weather has cleared.

not on the farm yet? consider delaying your arrival! the tolls are closed until weather has cleared. — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) June 15, 2023

