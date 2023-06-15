Board mulls adding shatter-resistant film on Nashville school windows, doors

MNPS expects it will cost $5 million to install these in schools which will require both labor and material.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Board of Education held a meeting Tuesday night to discuss ways to keep students safe in the classroom.

The board recounted the video of the Covenant School shooter gaining access to the building by shooting through the window. Board members brought up installing shatter-resistant film to put on windows and doors.

They say this measure could buy them more time when they see a threat on school grounds.

Related Coverage:
Metro Council to discuss school safety during special meetings

“MNPD and MNPS are working together to install shatter-resistant protection on class and school buildings. These enhancements will be made in coordination with MNPD and NFD and in alliance with national best practices,” a board member said.

MNPS expects it will cost $5 million to install these in schools which will require both labor and material.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A home security camera captured a black bear looking for a snack in their Brentwood driveway...
Black bear caught on camera in Brentwood neighborhood
The FDA says the recall is for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in...
Frozen strawberries, fruit blends recalled over potential hepatitis A contamination
Mia Kanu
TSU student dies in ‘tragic accident,’ family says
Nashville International Airport's plan to expand a runway could impact neighborhoods like those...
Airport runway expansion could displace dozens of South Nashville homeowners
Keith Urban called the fan who was left mesmerized by his CMA Fest performance.
Keith Urban calls fan left mesmerized by his CMA Fest performance

Latest News

Garth Brooks at the launch of The Big 615.
Garth Brooks launches worldwide streaming radio station
A photo of a two-vehicle crash in Murfreesboro.
Police looking for witnesses to Murfreesboro crash
Police are investigating the death of a man who fell outside the Union Station Hotel in...
Man falls to his death outside hotel in downtown Nashville
Saquoia Samuels
4-year-old girl missing from home; front door found open