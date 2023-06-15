Board mulls adding shatter-resistant film on Nashville school windows, doors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Board of Education held a meeting Tuesday night to discuss ways to keep students safe in the classroom.

The board recounted the video of the Covenant School shooter gaining access to the building by shooting through the window. Board members brought up installing shatter-resistant film to put on windows and doors.

They say this measure could buy them more time when they see a threat on school grounds.

“MNPD and MNPS are working together to install shatter-resistant protection on class and school buildings. These enhancements will be made in coordination with MNPD and NFD and in alliance with national best practices,” a board member said.

MNPS expects it will cost $5 million to install these in schools which will require both labor and material.

