2024 Tennessee football schedule released with UT traveling to Oklahoma

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The South Eastern Conference released 2024 matchups Wednesday night, with Tennessee set to face Oklahoma. That game will be played away.

Tennessee will also face Alabama, Mississippi State, Florida and Kentucky, all at home. Vanderbilt, Arkansas and Georgia away.

It’ll be the first year the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas will participate in the SEC competition.

Five of the Vols’ eight contests will come against foes who have made up their traditional SEC schedule over the years, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky and Vanderbilt. Mississippi State will return to Neyland Stadium for just the second time in the last 15 years and first since the 2019 season.

The Volunteers will make their seventh all-time trip to Fayetteville to face Arkansas and first since the 2020 campaign.

The 2024 conference matchup between Tennessee and Oklahoma will mark the Vols’ first trip to Norman since Sept. 13, 2014. It also marks the return of Vols head coach Josh Heupel to where he played his college football.

In addition to its eight SEC contests, Tennessee will play four non-conference games with three of those occurring in Neyland Stadium. The Vols open the 2024 season at home against Chattanooga on Aug. 31, before traveling to Charlotte to play NC State in the Duke’s Mayo Classic on Sept. 7th.

UT’s other non-conference home games are Sept. 14 vs. Kent State and Nov. 23 vs. UTEP.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.