WATCH: Man spots bear in Nashville

“I thought it was a dog, until it stood up on its hind legs,” the man said.
A man said he saw a bear wandering near the Nashville Zoo.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man caught on camera a rare sighting he said he would never forget.

On Tuesday, Barry Crute Jr. said he was cleaning streets near Paragon Mills and Eisenhower Road when he noticed something black and furry.

“I pulled over briefly to check something for my truck when I saw something to my left,” Crute Jr. said. “I thought it was a dog at first until it stood up on its hind legs.”

Several feet away from Crute Jr. stood a black bear.

A man captured video of a bear wandering near homes in Nashville.

Crute Jr. said he initially thought the bear was a cub because of its small stature and that it appeared curious, not aggressive.

He said seeing the animal was a shock.

“The most I’ve seen since moving out here from New York was coyotes,” Crute Jr. said.

In the video, the bear can be seen weaving through a construction site, and homes are visible in the background. Crute Jr. said he noticed several small children playing outside a few houses down. He said he immediately called 911.

“It went into someone’s yard, and I lost sight of him,” Crute Jr. said. “I stuck around for about thirty minutes and called TWRA.”

The bear was spotted minutes from Grassmere Zoo. It’s unknown if the bear was captured or relocated.

Crute Jr. said the sighting is something he’ll remember forever and plans to tell the story for generations.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

