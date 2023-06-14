WATCH: 7-year-old rings victory bell, celebrates being cancer free

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 7-year-old boy celebrated alongside his family as he received the news from doctors that he is cancer free.

Grayson Sansom rang the victory bell on June 2, commemorating the day he finished chemotherapy. Sansom had undergone three years of chemo, according to his mother. His diagnosis was made when he was just four years old.

The video shows the boy happily ringing the bell as Centennial Children’s Hospital doctors and nurses celebrate with cheers and confetti.

After three years of chemotherapy, 7-year-old Grayson is able to ring the victory bell. Video Credit: Casey Sansom

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.