WATCH: 7-year-old rings victory bell, celebrates being cancer free

The boy had undergone nearly four years of chemo, according to his mother.
A 7-year-old is cancer free after undergoing nearly four years of chemotherapy.
A 7-year-old is cancer free after undergoing nearly four years of chemotherapy.(Shelby Keith | Casey Sansom)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 7-year-old boy celebrated alongside his family as he received the news from doctors that he is cancer free.

Grayson Sansom rang the victory bell on June 2, commemorating the day he finished chemotherapy. Sansom had undergone three years of chemo, according to his mother. His diagnosis was made when he was just four years old.

The video shows the boy happily ringing the bell as Centennial Children’s Hospital doctors and nurses celebrate with cheers and confetti.

After three years of chemotherapy, 7-year-old Grayson is able to ring the victory bell. Video Credit: Casey Sansom

