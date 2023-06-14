Vigil held for teen killed in motorcycle crash

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A wave of emotions could be felt outside of Centennial High School as dozens of Parker Nugent family and friends attended a vigil in his honor Tuesday night.

Nugent’s classmates, friends, and family held candles, wiped their tears, and gave hugs as they reflected on the host of memories they shared about Parker’s life.

The 17-year-old died in a motorcycle crash last week when police say he was traveling north on General Bate Drive. His motorcycle did not stop at the “T” intersection at Caldwell Lane. According to police, Nugent’s motorcycle slid into a guardrail. He was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital where he later died.

Parker’s classmates, work colleagues, and even his best friend shared their memories on the steps of the Performing Arts Center. They talked about his love for photography and film, always being ready to capture life moments.

”One of my favorite things about Parker is just how he always put me under his wing. When I first started skateboarding like the first time I saw him at Jim Warren and him just clicked,” said Nugent’s bestfriend at the podium during the vigil.

Lleyton Brainard said Parker was an avid skater. He spent three to four hours a day at four times a week inside Rocketown Skate Park in downtown Nashville.

”He just had this great energy that circulated around you could feel it,” Brainard said during an interview with WSMV 4. Brainard remembers his contagious smile and encouraging words.

“He was always hyping people up for sure, always giving his energy and he never had an ego,“ said Brainard. This skateboarding community is hurting too realizing just how precious life is. “It’s a good reminder to dig in deep with each other and make the most out of our time together, because you never know when it’s going to end.”

In honor of Nugent’s life, his family and friends are now raising funds to establish the Parker Nugent Memorial Scholarship Fund where 100% of the money will go to a kid at Rocketown or a senior at Centennial High School interested in film or photography.

”One thing he would always tell me is I love you. And he was never scared to tell me how much he loved me. And I appreciate him so much. And I just know he’s looking down on us and he’s so happy,” said Nugent’s best friend.

