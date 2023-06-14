Vigil held for teen killed in motorcycle crash

Friends and family gather at Centennial High School to remember Parker Nugent.
Parker Nugent was killed in a motorcycle crash on Thursday, June 8 in Nashville. A vigil was...
Parker Nugent was killed in a motorcycle crash on Thursday, June 8 in Nashville. A vigil was held to remember him on June 13 at Centennial High School.(Photo submitted)
By Danielle Jackson
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A wave of emotions could be felt outside of Centennial High School as dozens of Parker Nugent family and friends attended a vigil in his honor Tuesday night.

Nugent’s classmates, friends, and family held candles, wiped their tears, and gave hugs as they reflected on the host of memories they shared about Parker’s life.

The 17-year-old died in a motorcycle crash last week when police say he was traveling north on General Bate Drive. His motorcycle did not stop at the “T” intersection at Caldwell Lane. According to police, Nugent’s motorcycle slid into a guardrail. He was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital where he later died.

Parker’s classmates, work colleagues, and even his best friend shared their memories on the steps of the Performing Arts Center. They talked about his love for photography and film, always being ready to capture life moments.

”One of my favorite things about Parker is just how he always put me under his wing. When I first started skateboarding like the first time I saw him at Jim Warren and him just clicked,” said Nugent’s bestfriend at the podium during the vigil.

Previous coverage
Police identify teenage boy killed in motorcycle crash in Green Hills area

Lleyton Brainard said Parker was an avid skater. He spent three to four hours a day at four times a week inside Rocketown Skate Park in downtown Nashville.

”He just had this great energy that circulated around you could feel it,” Brainard said during an interview with WSMV 4. Brainard remembers his contagious smile and encouraging words.

“He was always hyping people up for sure, always giving his energy and he never had an ego,“ said Brainard. This skateboarding community is hurting too realizing just how precious life is. “It’s a good reminder to dig in deep with each other and make the most out of our time together, because you never know when it’s going to end.”

In honor of Nugent’s life, his family and friends are now raising funds to establish the Parker Nugent Memorial Scholarship Fund where 100% of the money will go to a kid at Rocketown or a senior at Centennial High School interested in film or photography.

”One thing he would always tell me is I love you. And he was never scared to tell me how much he loved me. And I appreciate him so much. And I just know he’s looking down on us and he’s so happy,” said Nugent’s best friend.

If you would like to donate to the Parker Memorial Scholarship Fund, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a public safety alert for Tennessee on Tuesday.
Man wanted in Benton County for criminal homicide arrested in Nashville
Keith Urban performs at Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest.
Fan mesmerized by Keith Urban at CMA Fest
Bank robbery suspect robs second Brentwood bank in almost 2 weeks, police say
Bank robbery suspect robs second Brentwood bank in almost 2 weeks, police say
Family wants justice after son was shot & killed
‘My son didn’t deserve this’: Family says fatal Demonbreun shooting was unjustified
Half-siblings De'Von Johnson (left) and De'Asia Franklin both died within two months of each...
Nashville father loses both children less than two months apart

Latest News

Decherd Police said the man pictured is accused of stealing money at gunpoint on Tuesday.
Police searching for suspect who robbed Decherd market at gunpoint
A teenager was found shot on Tulip Grove Road in Hermitage.
Neighbors on edge after teen sent to hospital after back-to-back shooting calls in Hermitage
17-year-old shot at Hermitage home
Police chase ends in crash