TSU student dies in ‘tragic’ Michigan accident, family says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Tennessee State University student died earlier this month in a “tragic accident,” according to the woman’s family.

Mia Amelia Kanu, 23, was pronounced dead on June 5, her mother wrote in a Facebook post.

“It is with great sadness that my family announces the death of my beautiful first sweet baby Mia Amelia,” the post said.

Kanu was a senior pre-vet, undergraduate food and animal sciences student at TSU. The university’s Department of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences posted on Facebook about Konu’s death, saying they were “deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Mia.”

“We send our condolences to her family and friends,” the department said. “Mia is remembered for being an energetic, hard worker. She conducted research as a Dean’s Scholar at the campus Agricultural Research and Extension Center under the mentorship of Dr. Richard Browning and Mrs. Emily Hayes.”

The 23-year-old’s accident happened in Southfield, Michigan, according to reports, but the circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear.

A video posted by her mother shows Kanu’s organs were donated before she was taken off life support.

