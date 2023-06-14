TSU student dies in ‘tragic’ Michigan accident, family says

“Mia is remembered for being an energetic, hard worker,” the university said.
Mia Kanu
Mia Kanu(Submitted)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Tennessee State University student died earlier this month in a “tragic accident,” according to the woman’s family.

Mia Amelia Kanu, 23, was pronounced dead on June 5, her mother wrote in a Facebook post.

“It is with great sadness that my family announces the death of my beautiful first sweet baby Mia Amelia,” the post said.

Kanu was a senior pre-vet, undergraduate food and animal sciences student at TSU. The university’s Department of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences posted on Facebook about Konu’s death, saying they were “deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Mia.”

“We send our condolences to her family and friends,” the department said. “Mia is remembered for being an energetic, hard worker. She conducted research as a Dean’s Scholar at the campus Agricultural Research and Extension Center under the mentorship of Dr. Richard Browning and Mrs. Emily Hayes.”

The 23-year-old’s accident happened in Southfield, Michigan, according to reports, but the circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear.

A video posted by her mother shows Kanu’s organs were donated before she was taken off life support.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a public safety alert for Tennessee on Tuesday.
Man wanted in Benton County for criminal homicide arrested in Nashville
A teenager was found shot on Tulip Grove Road in Hermitage.
Teen shot in one of three shootings at Hermitage home, police say
A home security camera captured a black bear looking for a snack in their Brentwood driveway...
Black bear caught on camera in Brentwood neighborhood
Half-siblings De'Von Johnson (left) and De'Asia Franklin both died within two months of each...
Nashville father loses both children less than two months apart
Property is on S. Mt Juliet Road
Councilwoman: Property owner wasn’t truthful in affidavit about purpose of gun range

Latest News

A 7-year-old is cancer free after undergoing nearly four years of chemotherapy.
WATCH: 7-year-old rings victory bell, celebrates being cancer free
A man said he saw a bear wandering near the Nashville Zoo.
WATCH: Man spots bear in Nashville
Police searching for man accused of stalking 18-year-old, threatening to stab her dad in...
Dad threatened with knife after confronting daughter’s alleged stalker, police say
Police searching for man accused of stalking 18-year-old, threatening to stab her dad