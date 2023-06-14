TSU marks black music month with historic performances

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - TSU’s Aristocrat of Bands continues to rack up accolades with historic performances during Black Music Month. For a second time, the band performed at the White House. However, it marked the nation’s first Juneteenth celebration since President Joe Biden signed the holiday into law.

“I haven’t processed it fully. There’s a picture in the hallway where they went to Obama’s inauguration, and to think that we are going to play on The White House lawn again is insane,” said piccolo player Conswayla McNelley.

It’ll be a full circle moment for Dr. Derrick Greene who had just graduated from TSU and didn’t get to go to D.C. in 2016.

“The band gets to go a second time, which speaks volume of the work these students do with the support of the university and the community behind it,” said Greene, now the Assistant Director of Bands.

The band was featured during Tuesday’s event with other HBCUs including Fisk University and Hampton University. The showcase happened just days after the Aristocrat of Bands opened the 50th annual CMA Fest in Nashville.

“You think about all of the artist that perform at the CMAs over the years and here we are, A university college band getting this opportunity to be on the world stage,” said Dr. Reginald McDonald, Director of Bands.

Band members marched in the festival’s annual parade and performed on one of the many stages. It’s among the many big “firsts” the band has accomplished within the last year. It’s behind their two Grammy awards for their album “Urban Hymnal” and their performance at the Grand Ole Opry.

“There’s not a person alive that’s into music, especially country music, that doesn’t know about the CMAs. To have this opportunity is just breathtaking and it’s huge for our university,” said Dr. Mcdonald.

The band also made appearances during the Battle of the Bands in Atlanta and at Essence Festival in New Orleans.

“I didn’t know we would go all these places, do all of these different things but that was just the cherry on top. it just added to how much I enjoyed the band,” said Hyde.

It’s something band members say they’ll never forget.

“A lot of people don’t get to do this all the time and so it’s just once in a lifetime,” said McNelley.

A history making year creating the chance for a future filled with even more potential wins for an iconic ensemble.

“After the year we’ve had, the sky is the limit,” said Greene.

The band is now up for two Stellar Awards. That live show is set for Saturday, July 15.

