Shooting victim drives to hospital, car is returned to scene, police say

By Amanda Hara
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:09 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was shot in the shoulder on Blank Street near Fisk University early Wednesday morning, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Authorities said an argument between two men led to the shooting.

The victim was hit in the shoulder and drove himself to the hospital, according to police.

The car was then returned to the scene where police said they gathered more information from the car.

