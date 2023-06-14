Shooting victim drives to hospital, car is returned to scene, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was shot in the shoulder on Blank Street near Fisk University early Wednesday morning, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Authorities said an argument between two men led to the shooting.

The victim was hit in the shoulder and drove himself to the hospital, according to police.

The car was then returned to the scene where police said they gathered more information from the car.

