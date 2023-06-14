Police: Suspect steals from school, gyro restaurant on same day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been arrested for the involvement in three separate burglary incidents, two of which happened on the same day, according to an arrest report.

On May 30, Douglas Fields, 60, was caught on surveillance video entering a high school on 531 Metroplex Drive. Footage shows the man entering the school and leaving with numerous items, including vacuums and computers, according to the report.

That same day, Fields went to a gyro restaurant less than a mile from the school. The report said footage captured the man stealing several items from inside, including electronics and televisions.

Surveillance footage also caught Fields attempting to break into a plumbing store on Metroplex Drive days before the two burglaries.

The suspect was located on June 12 in the area where all three incidents took place. He provided a counterfeit license from Connecticut to officers before leaving, police said.

He was found again the next day at a different location, 5010 Linbar Drive, where he provided the same fake license to police. Officers had obtained the surveillance footage that captured Fields’ theft incidents and were able to positively identify him as the man in the videos, the report said.

Fields was arrested and charged with burglary, theft of identity and vandalism, among other charges. He remains in custody on a $110,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.