Police searching for suspect who robbed Decherd market at gunpoint

DECHERD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Decherd Police are looking for a man who demanded money from a store clerk at gunpoint on Tuesday evening, police said.

Police said the suspect entered Davis Market, 2481 Old Alto Hwy., around 5:15 p.m. and demanded money from the clerk at the register. The suspect showed the clerk a gun while making his demand and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the business.

Surveillance photos show the suspect wearing a mask, sunglasses and a large hat to obscure his face. His direction of travel and vehicle, if any, is unknown.

If you have information on who the suspect may be, contact Decherd Police or Franklin County Dispatch at 931-967-2331.

