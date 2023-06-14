Police searching for suspect who robbed Decherd market at gunpoint

Robber got away with an undisclosed amount of cash after demanding the cash to give him money in the register.
Decherd Police said the man pictured is accused of stealing money at gunpoint on Tuesday.
Decherd Police said the man pictured is accused of stealing money at gunpoint on Tuesday.(Decherd Police Department)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECHERD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Decherd Police are looking for a man who demanded money from a store clerk at gunpoint on Tuesday evening, police said.

Police said the suspect entered Davis Market, 2481 Old Alto Hwy., around 5:15 p.m. and demanded money from the clerk at the register. The suspect showed the clerk a gun while making his demand and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the business.

Surveillance photos show the suspect wearing a mask, sunglasses and a large hat to obscure his face. His direction of travel and vehicle, if any, is unknown.

If you have information on who the suspect may be, contact Decherd Police or Franklin County Dispatch at 931-967-2331.

At approximately 5:15 PM on June 13, 2023, a subject entered Davis Market at 2481 Old Alto Highway, produced a firearm,...

Posted by Decherd Police Department on Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a public safety alert for Tennessee on Tuesday.
Man wanted in Benton County for criminal homicide arrested in Nashville
Keith Urban performs at Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest.
Fan mesmerized by Keith Urban at CMA Fest
Bank robbery suspect robs second Brentwood bank in almost 2 weeks, police say
Bank robbery suspect robs second Brentwood bank in almost 2 weeks, police say
Family wants justice after son was shot & killed
‘My son didn’t deserve this’: Family says fatal Demonbreun shooting was unjustified
Half-siblings De'Von Johnson (left) and De'Asia Franklin both died within two months of each...
Nashville father loses both children less than two months apart

Latest News

Parker Nugent was killed in a motorcycle crash on Thursday, June 8 in Nashville. A vigil was...
Vigil held for teen killed in motorcycle crash
A teenager was found shot on Tulip Grove Road in Hermitage.
Neighbors on edge after teen sent to hospital after back-to-back shooting calls in Hermitage
17-year-old shot at Hermitage home
Police chase ends in crash