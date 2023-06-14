Police find over 30 malnourished animals at Paris home, 3 people arrested

PARIS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Paris police arrested three people this week after finding over 30 malnourished animals in distress at a home on Curtis Street.

Police say officers were called to the residence to assist an animal control officer after he had found ten dogs outside that were malnourished and had no access to food or water.

While they attempted to contact a resident of the home, police say they observed through the windows and doors of the house that there were more animals inside either running loose or locked in cages. The animals inside were also malnourished and in obvious distress, according to police.

As they entered the house, they found 20 more dogs, six cats, two chickens and a bird in poor condition, police said. During their investigation at the scene, three people showed up and claimed to be residents of the property.

Police say Brittany Shaf, Dakota Shaf and Montez Hurd claimed that not all the animals were theirs, but some were strays they had taken in and advised that they had only recently moved into the house. All three were arrested and charged with aggravated cruelty and cruelty to animals.

Additionally, police say Dakota Shaf was charged with simple possession of a small amount of marijuana in the house. Each of them was booked in the Henry County jail and set a $15,000 bond.

The animals were taken to the City of Paris Animal Shelter with the animals that were in the worst condition being taken to a local veterinarian, according to police.

