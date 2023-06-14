PHOTOS: Suspect sought after robbing Franklin Co. gas station at gunpoint, police say

The subject stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the business, according to Decherd Police.
Suspect sought after robbing gas station at gunpoint, police say
Suspect sought after robbing gas station at gunpoint, police say(Decherd Police)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Decherd Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a gas station at gunpoint on Old Alto Highway Tuesday evening.

Police say the suspect entered Davis Market at about 5:15 p.m., produced a firearm and demanded money from the clerk at the register.

“The subject appears to be a black male and was wearing a mask, sunglasses, and a large hat to obscure his face. The subject stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the business,” Decherd Police said.

Police do not know where the man went following the robbery or if he had a vehicle in the area.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Decherd Police Department or Franklin County Dispatch at 931-967-2331.

Caption

