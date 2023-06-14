PHOTOS: La Vergne firefighter rescues kitten from storm drain

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In the movies and TV shows, you’d normally see firefighters saving cats from trees but on Wednesday, a La Vergne firefighter went underground to save a kitten.

La Vergne Fire Rescue Department shared pictures of firefighter Aaron Smith rescuing a kitten from a storm drain.

The department says the kitten’s owner called police who then contacted LVFRD to rescue the kitten. Smith was able to climb down the storm drain and rescue the kitten.

La Vergne firefighter rescues kitten from storm drain (La Vergne Fire Rescue Department)

