PHOTOS: La Vergne firefighter rescues kitten from storm drain

By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In the movies and TV shows, you’d normally see firefighters saving cats from trees but on Wednesday, a La Vergne firefighter went underground to save a kitten.

The department says the kitten’s owner called police who then contacted LVFRD to rescue the kitten. Smith was able to climb down the storm drain and rescue the kitten.

