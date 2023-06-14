Neighbors on edge after teen sent to hospital after back-to-back shooting calls in Hermitage

Police were called to the home on Tulip Grove Road three times overnight for reported shootings.
The shooting occurred in the early morning hours on Tuesday.
By Sharon Danquah
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -A teen is recovering after being shot at a Hermitage home on Tuesday.

Neighbors around the shooting, which happened on Tulip Grove Road, are now scared for their safety. One resident said it’s not just this shooting that has them on edge.

Police said bullets hit a teenager outside a home, but it isn’t the only shooting at that location in the last 24 hours.

“I was wondering like what is going on. I saw crime scene investigation trucks and thought yeah, this is really serious,” Tay Johnson said.

It’s a situation that Metro Police said happened three times overnight. Police were called to the home for three different reports of a shooting over a seven hour period.

“There are kids running around all through here so that’s very shocking to hear,” Johnson said.

Police said the first shooting happened around 11 p.m. Monday when a group of people inside the home started arguing. They said gunshots were heard again around 1 a.m. when a group starting firing bullets into the home. The third and final shooting was reported at 4 a.m., leaving a 17-year-old shot in the hip.

“That’s just a kid, and it could have been any house through here that could have gotten hit with these bullets,” Johnson said.

With no arrests yet, neighbors are worried the shootings may not be over.

“I just hope they are able to resolve the situation and we’re able to move forward,” Johnson said.

While that teenager is being treated for their injuries police are searching the shooter.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

