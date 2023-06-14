Nashville parents hoping their concerns are heard ahead of school safety meeting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than two months after The Covenant School shooting, school safety remains top of mind.

The Special Metro Council Public Health and Safety Committee is hosting a meeting Wednesday to address school safety.

The meeting organizers hope it’ll show parents what all local agencies are doing to protect students. Parent and teacher, Destiny, says, ”More and more children are dying and teachers are feeling like we don’t have any way to truly protect them there.”

She hopes to see some results from this meeting, “That has just been the climate for so long where parents have made these bold statements, and nothing seems to be getting accomplished quickly enough.”

Specifically, Destiny said she’d like to see a step-by-step action plan.

″As an educator, I sometimes wonder if I should even continue being in the school system because it feels unsafe.”

Ultimately, she said she wants teachers and school administrators to be included in the discussion.

”That calls for people who’ve been in these scenarios to actually say how would we feel safe?”

Jeff Syracuse, the Metro Council Public Health and Safety Chair says this meeting will address concerns like Destiny’s.

“This is a way of coming together to have one truth in a one-stop shop to get all the information,” Syracuse said.

For Shacoria, another Nashville parent, better staffing and boosting teacher morale would help safety.

”The teachers there aren’t enough staff you know to keep an eye on every child and I get that. But with my son being on the spectrum autism, I know that he needs more,” she said.

Wednesday’s meeting is the first in a series of three set to take place.

The next event is next Wednesday at Hillsboro High School at 6 p.m.

Syracuse hopes next week’s event will help the community heal after The Covenant School shooting. He says the Uvalde Foundation and others will be present for a panel discussion.

