Nashville parents hoping their concerns are heard ahead of school safety meeting

“More and more children are dying and teachers are feeling like we don’t have any way to truly protect them there.”
Nashville parents hoping their concerns are heard ahead of school safety meeting
Nashville parents hoping their concerns are heard ahead of school safety meeting(WSMV)
By Danielle Ledbetter
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than two months after The Covenant School shooting, school safety remains top of mind.

The Special Metro Council Public Health and Safety Committee is hosting a meeting Wednesday to address school safety.

The meeting organizers hope it’ll show parents what all local agencies are doing to protect students. Parent and teacher, Destiny, says, ”More and more children are dying and teachers are feeling like we don’t have any way to truly protect them there.”

She hopes to see some results from this meeting, “That has just been the climate for so long where parents have made these bold statements, and nothing seems to be getting accomplished quickly enough.”

Specifically, Destiny said she’d like to see a step-by-step action plan.

″As an educator, I sometimes wonder if I should even continue being in the school system because it feels unsafe.”

Ultimately, she said she wants teachers and school administrators to be included in the discussion.

”That calls for people who’ve been in these scenarios to actually say how would we feel safe?”

Jeff Syracuse, the Metro Council Public Health and Safety Chair says this meeting will address concerns like Destiny’s.

“This is a way of coming together to have one truth in a one-stop shop to get all the information,” Syracuse said.

For Shacoria, another Nashville parent, better staffing and boosting teacher morale would help safety.

”The teachers there aren’t enough staff you know to keep an eye on every child and I get that. But with my son being on the spectrum autism, I know that he needs more,” she said.

Wednesday’s meeting is the first in a series of three set to take place.

The next event is next Wednesday at Hillsboro High School at 6 p.m.

Syracuse hopes next week’s event will help the community heal after The Covenant School shooting. He says the Uvalde Foundation and others will be present for a panel discussion.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a public safety alert for Tennessee on Tuesday.
Man wanted in Benton County for criminal homicide arrested in Nashville
A home security camera captured a black bear looking for a snack in their Brentwood driveway...
Black bear caught on camera in Brentwood neighborhood
A teenager was found shot on Tulip Grove Road in Hermitage.
Teen shot in one of three shootings at Hermitage home, police say
Half-siblings De'Von Johnson (left) and De'Asia Franklin both died within two months of each...
Nashville father loses both children less than two months apart
Property is on S. Mt Juliet Road
Councilwoman: Property owner wasn’t truthful in affidavit about purpose of gun range

Latest News

MIA KANU
Mom remembers TSU student killed: ‘She was left in the middle of the road. No one called 911′
Keith Urban calls fan left mesmerized by concert
Police searching for gunman in store robbery
MNPS, MNPD discuss shatter-resistant film