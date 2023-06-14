More complaints made about Robertson County dog breeder

Family claims puppy they bought from breeder had lice and crusting and died at vet one week later.
The Jackson family purchased Remi from Home Style Kennel. Remi was taken to the veterinarian and had lice and crusting. Remi died one week after the purchase.(Photo submitted)
By Courtney Allen
Updated: 46 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - State lawmakers said it may be time for new regulations surrounding puppy breeding in Tennessee after another family came to WSMV4 Investigates with concerns surrounding a Robertson County breeder.

A week after the Jackson family brought their puppy home, Remi died at the vet.

“Every time I think about my daughter crying the way she did. It was anytime we would bring her name up,” Tiffany Jackson said.

Vet paperwork said Remi had lice and crusting. She was lethargic and not eating. Remi weighed less than a pound. The paperwork noted, “this dog should not havve been adopted out at six weeks.”

“The doctor came in, and that is when the news started,” Jackson said. “He was like ‘who sold you this puppy?’”

They bought the puppy from Julia Schklar. Schklar owns Home Style Kennel in Springfield.

Previous coverage
Robertson Co. couple purchased puppy with life-threatening illness from a breeder, wants refund

Last month, WSMV4 Investigates heard from another family who said they bought a dog from Schklar who tested positive for Parvo shortly after.

“I swear my heart dropped,” Jackson said. “I just could not believe this was happening to somebody else.”

Sen. Kerry Roberts, R-Springfield, who represents Schklar’s district, said breeders who meet certain criteria must be federally licensed through the USDA. However, there is no state licensure.

WSMV4 asked Roberts if the federal regulations are enough.

“Probably not,” Roberts said.

Roberts said it may be time to pass legislation that would hold breeders more accountable in Tennessee.

“Things like this always need to be revisited,” Roberts said.

Meanwhile, the Jacksons did get a second dog from Schklar after Remi died. That dog also needed treatment for lice.

When the Jacksons asked Schklar to help pay the hundreds of dollars in veterinary bills related to the two animals, they said Schklar stopped responding.

“I will probably never trust another breeder,” Jackson said. “We will never go that route again.

Schklar provided no comment on either family’s claims. Roberts recommends anyone who has issues with a breeder to make a complaint with the Consumer Affairs Division of the Attorney General’s office. The AG’s Office told us they have no complaints against Schklar or her business.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

