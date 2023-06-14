Mom remembers TSU student killed: ‘She was left in the middle of the road. No one called 911′

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The family of a Tennessee State University student wants to know what led up to their daughter’s death.

Mia Kanu’s body was found lying on a Michigan road after an apartment party. Police there say they are investigating this as a homicide.

Kanu dreamt of being a veterinarian. She was studying to be one at TSU and worked at Richland Animal Clinic. She didn’t want to leave for the summer, but her mom, Bianca Vanmeter, said the rent was too high.

“She just loved the people, she loved animals, and I told her you can’t sleep in your car, you have to come home,” Vanmeter said.

Kanu went home to Michigan where she started hanging out with new friends. Her mom says one girl stayed at their home for a few nights. The friend made Vanmeter uncomfortable, so she asked Kanu for the girl’s vehicle registration if it was going to be parked in her driveway.

“The night the incident happened, my daughter sent a picture of the girl’s registration,” said Vanmeter.

She said it was the same car Kanu was in the night she was found.

“She was in the car, no one went back for my daughter,” said Vanmeter. “She was left in the middle of the road. No one called 911.”

This week, her mom was there as Kanu donated her organs during an honor walk. She saved a baby with her liver, and another recipient with her kidney, and continues to offer care to families even after her death.

“The messages I am getting from people in high school who were thinking their life was pretty much over and then they met my daughter – so many stories like that,” Vanmeter said.

Southfield Police said the driver and people involved are cooperating in the investigation.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Kanu’s family pay for her funeral expenses.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.