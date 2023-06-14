Mom remembers TSU student killed: ‘She was left in the middle of the road. No one called 911′

“She was in the car, no one went back for my daughter,” the student’s mom said.
MIA KANU
MIA KANU(WSMV)
By Marissa Sulek
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The family of a Tennessee State University student wants to know what led up to their daughter’s death.

Mia Kanu’s body was found lying on a Michigan road after an apartment party. Police there say they are investigating this as a homicide.

Kanu dreamt of being a veterinarian. She was studying to be one at TSU and worked at Richland Animal Clinic. She didn’t want to leave for the summer, but her mom, Bianca Vanmeter, said the rent was too high.

“She just loved the people, she loved animals, and I told her you can’t sleep in your car, you have to come home,” Vanmeter said.

Kanu went home to Michigan where she started hanging out with new friends. Her mom says one girl stayed at their home for a few nights. The friend made Vanmeter uncomfortable, so she asked Kanu for the girl’s vehicle registration if it was going to be parked in her driveway.

“The night the incident happened, my daughter sent a picture of the girl’s registration,” said Vanmeter.

She said it was the same car Kanu was in the night she was found.

“She was in the car, no one went back for my daughter,” said Vanmeter. “She was left in the middle of the road. No one called 911.”

This week, her mom was there as Kanu donated her organs during an honor walk. She saved a baby with her liver, and another recipient with her kidney, and continues to offer care to families even after her death.

“The messages I am getting from people in high school who were thinking their life was pretty much over and then they met my daughter – so many stories like that,” Vanmeter said.

Southfield Police said the driver and people involved are cooperating in the investigation.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Kanu’s family pay for her funeral expenses.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a public safety alert for Tennessee on Tuesday.
Man wanted in Benton County for criminal homicide arrested in Nashville
A home security camera captured a black bear looking for a snack in their Brentwood driveway...
Black bear caught on camera in Brentwood neighborhood
A teenager was found shot on Tulip Grove Road in Hermitage.
Teen shot in one of three shootings at Hermitage home, police say
Half-siblings De'Von Johnson (left) and De'Asia Franklin both died within two months of each...
Nashville father loses both children less than two months apart
Property is on S. Mt Juliet Road
Councilwoman: Property owner wasn’t truthful in affidavit about purpose of gun range

Latest News

Nashville parents hoping their concerns are heard ahead of school safety meeting
Nashville parents hoping their concerns are heard ahead of school safety meeting
Keith Urban calls fan left mesmerized by concert
Police searching for gunman in store robbery
MNPS, MNPD discuss shatter-resistant film