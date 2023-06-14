Metro Council to discuss school safety during special meetings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - School safety meetings are set to begin in Nashville.

An effort by the city’s Metro Council to find solutions to reduce gun violence begins Wednesday and is the first in a series of three led by Metro Public Health & Safety Committee Chair Jeff Syracuse.

The meetings are in direct response to the Covenant School shooting and other numerous incidents involving gun violence around Nashville.

Each meeting will have a different focus:

School safety with MNPD, MNPS, and Nashville Fire, as well as gun safety legislation updates. Panel discussion with the president of the Uvalde Foundation, Moms Demand Action, and the president of the Akilah Dasilva Foundation. Gun violence as a public health epidemic with Metro Health Department and the mayor’s office.

The meetings will be held each Wednesday through the end of June:

Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 4 p.m. – Council Chambers, Historic Metro Courthouse

Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 6 p.m. – Hillsboro High School auditorium

Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 4 p.m. – Council Chambers, Historic Metro Courthouse

Just one month ago, Governor Bill Lee signed a school safety bill into law, earmarking $230 million dollars for public and private schools.

Governor Lee also called for a special session on public safety to be scheduled in August, which several Republican lawmakers have pushed back against, even calling on him to cancel it.

