Metro Council to discuss school safety during special meetings

The meetings are in direct response to the Covenant School shooting and other incidents involving gun violence.
Nashville's city council will hold a series of school safety meetings in response to the Covenant shooting and rising gun violence in the region.
By Ryan Breslin
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - School safety meetings are set to begin in Nashville.

An effort by the city’s Metro Council to find solutions to reduce gun violence begins Wednesday and is the first in a series of three led by Metro Public Health & Safety Committee Chair Jeff Syracuse.

The meetings are in direct response to the Covenant School shooting and other numerous incidents involving gun violence around Nashville.

Each meeting will have a different focus:

  1. School safety with MNPD, MNPS, and Nashville Fire, as well as gun safety legislation updates.
  2. Panel discussion with the president of the Uvalde Foundation, Moms Demand Action, and the president of the Akilah Dasilva Foundation.
  3. Gun violence as a public health epidemic with Metro Health Department and the mayor’s office.

The meetings will be held each Wednesday through the end of June:

  • Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 4 p.m. – Council Chambers, Historic Metro Courthouse
  • Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 6 p.m. – Hillsboro High School auditorium
  • Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 4 p.m. – Council Chambers, Historic Metro Courthouse

Just one month ago, Governor Bill Lee signed a school safety bill into law, earmarking $230 million dollars for public and private schools.

Governor Lee also called for a special session on public safety to be scheduled in August, which several Republican lawmakers have pushed back against, even calling on him to cancel it.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a public safety alert for Tennessee on Tuesday.
Man wanted in Benton County for criminal homicide arrested in Nashville
A teenager was found shot on Tulip Grove Road in Hermitage.
Teen shot in one of three shootings at Hermitage home, police say
A home security camera captured a black bear looking for a snack in their Brentwood driveway...
Black bear caught on camera in Brentwood neighborhood
Half-siblings De'Von Johnson (left) and De'Asia Franklin both died within two months of each...
Nashville father loses both children less than two months apart
Property is on S. Mt Juliet Road
Councilwoman: Property owner wasn’t truthful in affidavit about purpose of gun range

Latest News

wsmv cancer free
Boy celebrates being cancer free
Keith Urban called the fan who was left mesmerized by his CMA Fest performance.
Keith Urban calls fan left mesmerized by his CMA Fest performance
Catch Up Quick
Antioch car wash suspect
Man wanted in Antioch car wash shooting arrested