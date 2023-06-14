Man wanted in Antioch car wash shooting arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department tracked down the man wanted in a shooting at a car wash in Antioch that left a man seriously injured in May.

According to the arrest report, 27-year-old Tommy Wayne Collins was arrested on June 4 for aggravated assault and criminal trespassing and was in possession of a semi-automatic handgun. Detectives were able to test-fire the gun and match it with the one used in a shooting that left a man seriously injured at a car wash in May.

On May 10, an argument between Collins and another man ended with Collins shooting the man in the right upper thigh, the report states. The man was found by his co-worker who ran over from the auto mechanic shop nearby, and he fashioned a tourniquet around the man’s leg to stop the heavy bleeding.

The report said that officers arrived at the shop and rendered aid until medics arrived and transported the man to Vanderbilt Medical Center for treatment.

Surveillance footage showed Collins approach the location on foot and shoot the man approximately five times before fleeing the scene, according to the arrest report. Casings from the scene were recovered and submitted into evidence, which was later matched with the gun in Collins’ possession during his arrest on June 4.

Collins was charged with attempted criminal homicide for the shooting on May 10, in addition to the aggravated assault and criminal trespassing charges from June 4. He remains in custody on a $176,000 bond.

