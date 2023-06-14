Keith Urban calls fan left mesmerized by his CMA Fest performance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The teenager who kept her phone in her pocket to soak up every moment of Keith Urban’s CMA Fest performance received a special call this week.

Last weekend, Sloane Williams, 15, caught the attention of WSMV 4′s Tracy Kornet as she peered up at Urban performing “Blue Ain’t Your Color” mere inches away. The teen stood on top of a chair to get a closer view, and the spotlight seemed to shine right on her while she remained completely enthralled.

Keith Urban fan (Tracy Kornet)

Williams also seemed to have caught the attention of Urban himself who reached out to the teen days after the performance.

“Never in my wildest dreams had I expected to get a personal call from him,” Williams said. “He was so down-to-earth and personal. I was so blessed to have this opportunity!”

Williams said the two chatted about music, living in the moment and everyday life.

