Keith Urban calls fan left mesmerized by his CMA Fest performance

“Never in my wildest dreams had I expected to get a personal call from him,” the 15-year-old said.
Keith Urban called the fan who was left mesmerized by his CMA Fest performance.
Keith Urban called the fan who was left mesmerized by his CMA Fest performance.(WSMV)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The teenager who kept her phone in her pocket to soak up every moment of Keith Urban’s CMA Fest performance received a special call this week.

Last weekend, Sloane Williams, 15, caught the attention of WSMV 4′s Tracy Kornet as she peered up at Urban performing “Blue Ain’t Your Color” mere inches away. The teen stood on top of a chair to get a closer view, and the spotlight seemed to shine right on her while she remained completely enthralled.

Keith Urban fan
Keith Urban fan(Tracy Kornet)
Previous Coverage
Fan mesmerized by Keith Urban at CMA Fest
‘Your eyes can capture such great moments’: Teen relives Keith Urban’s CMA Fest performance

Williams also seemed to have caught the attention of Urban himself who reached out to the teen days after the performance.

“Never in my wildest dreams had I expected to get a personal call from him,” Williams said. “He was so down-to-earth and personal. I was so blessed to have this opportunity!”

Williams said the two chatted about music, living in the moment and everyday life.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a public safety alert for Tennessee on Tuesday.
Man wanted in Benton County for criminal homicide arrested in Nashville
A teenager was found shot on Tulip Grove Road in Hermitage.
Teen shot in one of three shootings at Hermitage home, police say
A home security camera captured a black bear looking for a snack in their Brentwood driveway...
Black bear caught on camera in Brentwood neighborhood
Half-siblings De'Von Johnson (left) and De'Asia Franklin both died within two months of each...
Nashville father loses both children less than two months apart
Property is on S. Mt Juliet Road
Councilwoman: Property owner wasn’t truthful in affidavit about purpose of gun range

Latest News

Catch Up Quick
Antioch car wash suspect
Man wanted in Antioch car wash shooting arrested
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Police: Suspect steals from school, gyro restaurant on same day
Car wash shooting suspect arrested