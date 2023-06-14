Good Samaritans help elderly couple escape house fire, Franklin Fire searching for person who evacuated them

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Franklin Fire Department is praising several bystanders and searching for more that stopped to help an elderly couple escape their house that was on fire on Wednesday morning.

Franklin Fire officials said several motorists stopped to alert the couple their house was on fire, and are searching for two unidentified individuals who also helped, one of whom entered the home and helped evacuate two elderly occupants.

Two of the motorists, Ilda Aguirre and Sondra Hale, were driving on Lewisburg Avenue in separate vehicles at around the same time when both of them observed a two-story historic home in flames, Franklin Fire said. Both of them stopped, called 911 and jumped out to help.

“Thanks to their actions, and the actions of another man and woman who rendered aid, the residents made it out uninjured,” Franklin Fire said.

Firefighters were dispatched to the home about 7:50 a.m. and as they arrived they found the fire rapidly extending up the exterior of the home toward the roof and heavy black smoke. Firefighters said they used hose lines to quickly control the fire and searched the home to ensure all occupants were out.

Firefighters saved the historic home, keeping damage to an estimated $100,000, according to Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King. King said the fire started on the exterior of the home, and the cause is undetermined.

If you know the names of the other citizens who helped the couple escape, you’re asked to contact the Franklin Fire Department at 615-791-3270 or jamie.melton@franklintn.gov. The fire department wants to recognize them for their bravery.

